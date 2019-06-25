BANDON - The Awana Grand Prix is coming Thursday, Friday and Saturday, July 4, 5 and 6, for kids ages 4-14. The event will take place at the new City of Bandon shops at 455 13th Street SE (behind Bandon Supply).
There is no fee and all children wishing to participate must be accompanied by adults. This is a three-day event; adults/parents must be prepared to accompany their children each day.
From noon-5 p.m. Thursday, July 4, and from 10 a.m.-5 p.m., Friday, July 5, participants will be provided with all they need to build their small wooden cars. Whether they choose to complete their creations there, or take them home for some final touches, they must be present and ready to race on Race Day, Saturday, July 6. The race begins at 1 p.m. on Saturday. Participants are advised to be present by noon to check in.
Trophies and ribbons will be awarded for participation, design and speed.
This fun event is being sponsored by Pacific Community Church. For more information, call the church at 541-347-2256, email them at pacificcommunityoffice@gmail.com, or check out their newly updated website: www.pacificcommunitychurch.org.