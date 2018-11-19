BANDON - The Bandon Historical Society Museum will host an author talk by Patti Boice Strain at 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 1. A PowerPoint presentation will illustrate the talk. Museum admission will be free for the day of the talk.
Strain recently published volume one of her four-book series "World War II: Lest We Forget." Her work is a comprehensive history of World War II mixed with stories of local people on both the home front and battle front. Books will available for purchase at the event.
Words of war spoken by her Boice grandparents and newscasters have haunted Patti Boice Strain since age 7, when Pearl Harbor was bombed. Now, at age 84, Strain has compiled four books in chronological order to write what she learned in the last five year of studying World War II.
“The author of several books, Mrs. Strain is a treasured source of south coast history,” said Jim Proehl, museum board president. “Come early and get a good seat.”
For more information contact the Bandon History museum at 541-347-2164.
Bandon’s History Museum is located at the corner of U.S. Highway 101 and Fillmore Avenue. It is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Saturday.