LANGLOIS - Local author Kandi J. Wyatt will speak at 1 p.m. Saturday, April 27, at the Langlois Public Library, 48234 Oregon Coast Highway.
Wyatt will introduce her novel, "An Unexpected Escapade," the second novel of her new trilogy, "Myth Coast Adventures."
Based on local geography, this fantasy series follows junior high students as they discover mythical creatures in Myrtle Beach, Oregon. This fast-paced series features characters based on real Pacific High School students and landmarks based on the Langlois area.
Get a sneak peek of the newest book from the trilogy featured in the spring edition of Oregon Coast Magazine. The first book, "An Unexpected Adventure," was the No. 1 bestseller on Amazon for the month of March and has consistently stayed on top.
Come enjoy a reading of the second book, "An Unexpected Escapade," and participate in a free drawing for autographed copies of the novels. For more information contact the Langlois Public Library at 541-348-2066 or visit www.langloispubliclibrary.org.
Play and Learn Story Time
Play and Learn Story Time at the Langlois Public Library will be held on selected Fridays from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. The Langlois Public Library is partnering with Play & Learn to bring an interactive story time to participants and their child (0-5 years). There will be story times, crafts, games, and having fun all while learning. Upcoming Play & Learn dates are April 26, and May 3.
For more information call the Langlois Public Library at 541-348-2066 or visit www.langloispubliclibrary.org.
Sketchbook Skool meet-up
Join fellow sketchbook artists to draw in the community on the second Monday of the month. The next meeting will be from 2:30-4:14 p.m., Monday, May 13. All fun, no pressure, no teachers and a 100 percent supportive community, encouraging sketching and creativity. All ages and levels of ability are welcome.
Meet at the Langlois Library, but if it is nice outside (meaning not pouring rain) the group will head out — dress appropriate for the weather and bring what's needed for sketching outside. Those attending are asked to bring their own supplies. A good starter kit includes a personal sense of adventure, a sketchbook, pens and something to add color with, such as watercolors, markers, colored pencils or even crayons. When outside, maybe bring a jacket, hat and a small portable stool/chair.
For more information contact the Langlois Public Library at 541-348-2066 or visit the Facebook page or website at www.langloispubliclibrar.org.