LANGLOIS - An author reading and book signing event will take place at the from 1-3 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 17, at the Langlois Public Library, 48234 Highway 101, Langlois.
Local Port Orford author Helen Picca will discuss the genre of nonfiction and the research necessary for its crafting, reading from her latest book, "From the Hamster Wheel to Happiness in 10 Easy Steps," while Gary Carter, also from Port Orford, will be reading excerpts from his new herb book, "The Beginner's Guide To Growing Herbs And Their Culinary, Medicinal and Mystical Properties." Kandi Wyatt from Langlois will be talking about her latest fiction book, "Myth Coast Adventure," to be released in September, and James Boyle, from Gold Beach, will be talking about his latest work in progress "A Game Of Shadows."
A question-and-answer period will follow from the audience, who are invited to ask any questions they have about the books, as well as the writing and publishing business. Authors will be selling and signing their works to those interested after the Q & A. Admission is free and refreshments will be served.