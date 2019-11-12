BANDON — The next Bandon Showcase offers something never before seen on a local stage, featuring an adventure tale told through heart-stopping aerial routines and amazing acrobatics.
“Aureum” From Halcyon Shows will be presented at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 3, at the Sprague Community Theater, 1202 11th St. SW in Bandon.
Aureum combines the elements of theatrical storytelling and characters with world-class acrobatics and aerial movement. These elements, with an incredible original soundtrack and high flying technical elements, are usually only possible in stadiums. Thrill to the original music, choreography and some never-seen-before aerial performances.
A time traveler meets the beautiful and benevolent White Queen of Aureum — a defender of nature's power. Through the sorcery of the Red Empress, a gathering of dark powers threatens the tranquil world of Aureum, and its inhabitants must find a way to protect it at all costs.
You have free articles remaining.
Aureum is a story of finding love in the most unusual places, and how the bonds that unite us are stronger than those that divide us.
"This is sure to be an unforgettable experience for the whole family," said Bandon Showcase president MaryAnn Soukup.
The show will also feature an outreach for local youth. Intermission wine-bar and desserts hosted by Edgewaters and Coastal Mist Chocolate Boutique.
Tickets are $25 each, reserved seating, and available at Bandon Mercantile (541-347-4341) or by visiting bandonshowcase.org.