BANDON — Come see author and photographer Tim Palmer's spectacular slide show about his latest book, "America's Great Mountain Trails." Enjoy scenes of mountain grandeur and hear some of Palmer's engaging stories as he takes the audience on the best among 100 mountain trails featured in his new book, including some great hikes right here on the coast of southern Oregon.
The program will be held at 7 p.m., Wednesday, March 11, in the Bandon Community Center, 1200 11th Street SW. The public is invited to this free event sponsored by the Cape Arago Audubon Society and the Kalmiopsis Audubon Society.
Palmer is the award-winning author of 28 books about the environment, outdoors and adventure travel, and he speaks to audiences nationwide. He lives in Port Orford. See his work at www.timpalmer.org.
Cape Arago Audubon Society is the local chapter of the National Audubon Society for Coos County, while Kalmiopsis is the local chapter for Curry County. For more information on this program, call 541-297-2342.
