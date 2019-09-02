BANDON - Auditions will be held for "A Bandon Christmas Carol" at 6 p.m. Monday, Sept. 16, at the Sprague Theater, 1202 11th St. SW.
Jeff Norris will produce the Bandon Playhouse’s modified version of the Charles Dickens classic in December.
“The setting has been changed to modern-day Bandon,” said playwright Neal Davis, “allowing us to bring in more humor and relevance for our community.”
Casting is open to all ages and experience levels. Roles and scenes will be provided at the audition. Rehearsals will be evenings throughout October and November, with six performances on Dec. 6, 7, 8, and Dec. 13, 14 and 15. Technicians are also needed for costumes, sets and staging.
“This will be a fun show,” said Davis. “Roles range from large to small, with several parts having few or no lines. It’s a great opportunity for new actors to get on stage.”
Davis has had several plays performed in Bandon, including "Bethlehem Road" and "Murder at Two Mile."
Anyone unable to attend the audition can still participate by emailing their information to thebandonplayhouse@gmail.com by Sept. 16. For more information, visit the Bandon Playhouse Facebook page or call or text 541-551-1663.