BANDON - Art by the Sea Gallery and Studio invites the public to attend a reception from 3-5 p.m. Saturday, April 6, for featured artist Kelly Oney, two new members - Diana Lloyd and Anne Sobbota - and to view new works by members based on the theme “Textures.”
Music will be provided by Four Hand Piano, comprising gallery members Barbara Lebiedzik and Diana Lloyd. Refreshments will be served.
Come enjoy the art, music, refreshments, and the convivial company of the art community.
A spring schedule for upcoming classes will be available. Visit the gallery's new website: Art by the Sea Gallery.com or its Facebook page to keep up to date on the latest art happenings.
Art by the Sea Gallery and Studio is located at 145 Fillmore Ave., S.E., Old Town Bandon and is open from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. daily.