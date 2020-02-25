BANDON — There will be a reception for artists Susan Dimock, Steve Dimock and Jane Ujhazi from 3-5 p.m., Saturday, Feb 29, in the Sprague Room of the Bandon Library Art Gallery, 1204 11th St. SW in City Park. Everyone is welcome and refreshments will be served.
In "A Grain of Sand, A Drop of Water," the Dimocks show a different aspect of their work as nature photographers. This show focuses on the fine, intimate details of the ocean shore, rather than on traditional seascapes.
You have free articles remaining.
Ujhazi's jewelry, incorporating antique beads and semi-precious stones, is also on display in the cases.
The show runs through March 31 and is open during regular library hours, Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays, 10 a.m.-7 p.m.; Fridays and Saturdays, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Closed Sundays and Mondays.