BANDON - Janice Horne will be speaking at the second Art Talks! at 3 p.m., Saturday, May 25, at the Bandon Public Library, 1204 11th St. SW. Horne will be sharing her "Assemblage"art and her artistic process.
"Assemblage" is a French word which means "a collection of things." Horne loves flea markets, secondhand stores, and antique stores.
"I find they hold a treasure trove of things that have stories hidden in them," she said. "So, I am 'assembling' new stories from old unknown stories through the objects, papers and photographs I find. And, quite often, I hide my own stories amongst the objects, collage and paint."
Horne has exhibited in a variety of galleries in Australia, California and Oregon in group shows as well as solo. She has worked in such media as pen and ink, watercolors, clay, acrylic, plaster embedded gauze and, most recently, assemblage.
She received her nursing certificate as a vocational nurse, her BA in cross-cultural studies in art and literature east/west from CSUS, and her MA in art therapy from the University of Western Sydney, Australia. She earned a certificate in Chinese brush painting from the Guangzhou Art Academy in Guangzhou, China. She has exhibited brush painting works in the Bandon Library Art Gallery.
Everyone is welcome at this second in a series of four Art Talks! in 2019. The next Art Talks! will feature ceramic artist Jean Oschner on Saturday, July 27.