BANDON - A series of four Art Talks! begins this month at the Bandon Public Library. This 2019 series will focus on local artists, their work and their artistic process.
A different medium will be covered by each artist and will include samples of their work. If possible, the speaker may also offer demonstrations.
Bandon is a community of art and artists. Art Talks! offers an opportunity to listen and learn about the creative life of local artists. Everyone is welcome, whether an aspiring or experienced artist, or those who simply appreciate local art. Each session will allow for questions to the artist.
The first Art Talks! takes place at 3 p.m. Saturday, March 30, in the Bandon Library Sprague Room, 1204 11th St. SW. This presentation features Gaia Riverwood and her photography.
"It is my passion to introduce others to the beauty of our world through photography," said Riverwood.
"We hope you'll join us as we explore local art and artists in Bandon," said a library spokeswoman. "We'll put the tea on for you."