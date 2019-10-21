{{featured_button_text}}
Art for Health fundraiser

Bob and Connie Thrush display the art they received at the Southern Coos Hospital & Health Center's 2016 Art for Health fundraiser.

 Amy Moss Strong, The World

BANDON – The third annual Art for Health event will be held from 4-6 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 3, at the Bandon Community Center, 1200 11th St. SW.

"Artists are returning their donated paintings and we are getting some great work!" said Southern Coos Hospital Foundation Director Scott McEachern.

The Foundation is raising money this year for its Southern Coos Hospital & Health Center art fund.

"We have distributed 12-inch by 12-inch canvasses to artists across the southern Oregon coast and they are busy making art that they will then donate back to the hospital foundation," McEachern explained.

At the event, each person who purchases a ticket will receive one 12-inch by 12-inch piece of art. The art is distributed by lottery, with each number on a ticket corresponding to a number on an artwork. After people receive their art, they are encouraged to trade, negotiate or keep their piece.

Tickets are $35 for a single, and $60 for a couple. Call 541-329-1040 to purchase tickets. 

Be the first to know - Sign up for News Alerts

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0