BANDON – The third annual Art for Health event will be held from 4-6 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 3, at the Bandon Community Center, 1200 11th St. SW.
"Artists are returning their donated paintings and we are getting some great work!" said Southern Coos Hospital Foundation Director Scott McEachern.
The Foundation is raising money this year for its Southern Coos Hospital & Health Center art fund.
You have free articles remaining.
"We have distributed 12-inch by 12-inch canvasses to artists across the southern Oregon coast and they are busy making art that they will then donate back to the hospital foundation," McEachern explained.
At the event, each person who purchases a ticket will receive one 12-inch by 12-inch piece of art. The art is distributed by lottery, with each number on a ticket corresponding to a number on an artwork. After people receive their art, they are encouraged to trade, negotiate or keep their piece.
Tickets are $35 for a single, and $60 for a couple. Call 541-329-1040 to purchase tickets.