BANDON - Art by the Sea Gallery and Studio invites the public to attend a reception from 3-5 p.m. Saturday, May 4, for the Miniature and Small Works community exhibit featuring local non-member artists.
David Castleberry, artist and judge for the exhibit, will be giving out the awards during the reception. Voting for the “People’s Choice Award” will also commence.
Come enjoy the art, refreshments and the convivial company of the art community and its supporters, said a spokeswoman.
A summer schedule for upcoming classes will be available. Find the gallery on its website at Art by the Sea Gallery.com or Facebook to keep up to date on the latest art happenings.
Art by the Sea Gallery and Studio is located at 145 Fillmore Ave., S.E., Old Town Bandon and is open 10 a.m.-5 p.m. daily.