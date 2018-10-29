BANDON - Art by the Sea Gallery and Studio invites the public to attend a reception for featured artist Renee Manford, winner of last year’s People’s Choice Award from the Miniature & Small Art Exhibit. The reception will be held from 2-4 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 3, at the gallery. A variety of newer works by member artists will also be on display. The annual Community Collage Show People’s Choice Award winner will be announced at the reception. Music will be provided Mark Tierney, guitarist.
Everyone is welcome to come and enjoy the art, the refreshments, and the company of folks in the local art scene.
A winter schedule for upcoming classes will be available or visit the gallery's website or Facebook page to keep up to date on the latest art happenings.
Art by the Sea Gallery and Studio is located at 145 Fillmore Ave., S.E., Old Town Bandon and is open 10 a.m.-5 p.m. daily through Saturday, Nov. 3, after which time hours will adjust to 10 a.m.-4 p.m. daily. The gallery will be closed Thanksgiving Day, but open for Black Friday with a Christmas Boutique area featuring work $30 and under for holiday shoppers.