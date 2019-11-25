BANDON — Art by the Sea Gallery and Studio is hosting its sixth-annual Holiday Bazaar from Thursday, Nov. 28 to Monday, Dec. 30.
Everyone is invited from 3-6 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 30, for wine and snacks during the Nog Walk & Cider Stroll and Night of 10,000 Lights. There are many beautiful and affordable handmade gifts available for purchase. While in the gallery, enjoy the members' current show, “Small Works & Miniatures.”
As well as art and photography, the gallery features a wide variety of pottery, jewelry, silk scarves, woven clothing, fused glass, woodwork, gourd art, felted hats and many unique gifts created by local artists.
A schedule for upcoming classes will be available or visit the website at artbytheseagallery.com or Facebook to keep up on the latest art happenings.
Art by the Sea Gallery and Studio is located at 145 Fillmore Ave., S.E., in Old Town Bandon and is open from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. daily.