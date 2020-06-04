BANDON — Art by the Sea Gallery and Studio is opening for business June 4. The new hours will be from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Thursday through Sunday or by appointment via Ava Richey at 541-347-4643.
Artist members have a new show, “Surf, Sand, and Sea” along with many other pieces in a variety of styles and mediums. Bill Cullenwald, photographer, continues as the Featured Artist and winner of the People’s Choice award in 2019.
The gallery is committed to following state and CDC COVID-19 requirements and recommendations for reopening such as having hand sanitizer available, cleansing all surfaces and the wearing of masks by staff and visitors to keep everyone healthy and safe.
"Gallery members are excited to be reopening and looking forward to seeing all you art lovers soon," said Janice Horne, gallery member.
No summer schedule for upcoming classes is available at this time due to the need for social distancing.
Visit artbytheseagallery.com or Facebook to keep up to date on the latest art happenings.
Art by the Sea Gallery and Studio is located at 145 Fillmore Ave., S.E., Old Town Bandon.
