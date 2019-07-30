BANDON - Art by the Sea Gallery and Studio invites the public to attend a reception from 3-5 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 3, for the “On the Beach” exhibit featuring members’ new works.
Come enjoy the art, refreshments, music by Mark Tierney and the convivial company of the art community and its supporters.
A summer schedule for upcoming classes will be available. Visit the website at Art by the Sea Gallery.com or Facebook to keep up to date on the latest art happenings.
Art by the Sea Gallery and Studio is located at 145 Fillmore Ave. S.E., in Old Town Bandon and is open from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. daily.