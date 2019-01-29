BANDON — American Cancer Society's Relay for Life of Coos County will hold their fifth annual Chili Cook Off in Bandon. Everyone is invited to this cancer-fighting event Saturday, March 2, at the Restoration Worship Center International located at 89 North Ave. NE, Bandon. The event will be from 4-6 p.m. There also will be a live dessert auction.
Admission is a $5 donation per person. Each person will get a taste of all the chili, a ballot to vote, a cup of their favorite chili, cornbread, and a beverage of coffee or lemonade. Eat chili, support the local Relay For Life and raise money to fight cancer.
Those who wish to compete in the Chili Cook off can contact Tammy Northcutt at 541-260-2273. Entry fee for chili cooking is $25 donation to the American Cancer Society. All chili must be prepared on-site.
For more information about the event, see the Facebook page: Relay for Life Coos County or call Northcutt at 541-260-2273.