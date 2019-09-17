BANDON - The next Alive After Five is Friday, Sept. 27, celebrating World Tourism Day. Alive After Five runs from 5 to 7 p.m. in Old Town Bandon and features art, music, food, refreshments and other activities. Several Old Town shops will be offering bargains as well.
A wine walk is one of the highlights of Alive After Five. To participate in the wine walk, purchase glasses and walking maps for $10 at the covered picnic shelter on the Port of Bandon Boardwalk on First Street and also at Art by the Sea Gallery, 145 Fillmore Ave. SE when the event opens at 5 p.m.
You have free articles remaining.
This Alive After Five will immediately follow the ribbon cutting and opening of Bandon’s new kayak launch, which will be an exciting addition to the waterfront.
The Greater Bandon Association organizes the Alive After Five activities. Proceeds benefit upcoming local public events in Bandon, such as the Night of 10,000 Lights, Gorse Blossom Festival, Volunteer of the Month program as well as support for GBA’s economic development initiatives. Call 541-297-2342 for details.