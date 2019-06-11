BANDON - Alive After Five returns to Bandon from 5-7 p.m. Friday, June 21, by celebrating National Selfie Day, the first of many obscure holidays featured this year.
Old Town Bandon provides a good place to take a selfie, with a wine walk, food samples and bargains at many of its shops.
Collector glasses for the wine walk are available from 5-6:30 p.m. for $10 at the Port of Bandon's Boardwalk Picnic Shelter. Walking maps will also be available, listing participating shops, wine and food locations and special merchant offers.
Alive After Five is organized by the Greater Bandon Association, with proceeds going toward community events such as the Volunteer of the Month program, Night of 10,000 Lights holiday celebration, the Gorse Blossom Festival and to support GBA’s economic development initiatives.
Monthly holiday themes for this season's Alive After Five and additional information can be found on Facebook (BandonAliveAfterFive). For more information, contact Neal Davis, GBA, 541-551-1663.