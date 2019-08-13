BANDON - Alive After Five celebrates National Rum Day from 5-7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 16, in Old Town Bandon.
Downtown will put people in an islands mood with products and deals ranging from pirate themes to specials on cocktail glasses. Merchants will also have wine tastings and plenty of non-alcoholic drinks available, along with snacks and nosh.
Collectible wine glasses are available for $10 at two locations - in front of Art by the Sea Gallery and in the Port of Bandon's Boardwalk picnic shelter. Maps to participating merchants will be provided.
All proceeds from Alive After Five are used by the Greater Bandon Association to fund community events, such as Night of 10,000 Lights and the Volunteer of the Month program. Call 541-551-1663 for more information.