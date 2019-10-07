BANDON — Friday, Oct. 18, is National Chocolate Cupcake Day and Alive After Five is celebrating!
Old Town Bandon merchants will sweeten things up with all things chocolate, from food and drink products to cookbooks to chocolate or chocolate-colored related merchandise from 5-7 p.m. with bargains, a wine walk, art, music and fantastic appetizers and tastings. Come enjoy a sunset meal or get an early jump on holiday shopping before winter forces everyone back into rain gear.
Wine walk glasses and walking maps are available for $10 from 5-6:30 p.m. at two locations— in front of Art by the Sea Gallery (at Fillmore Avenue and U.S. Highway 101) and at the Boardwalk picnic shelter.
You have free articles remaining.
The Greater Bandon Association uses all proceeds from Alive After Five for upcoming local events, such as Volunteer of the Month, Night of 10,000 Lights and the Gorse Blossom Festival, as well as support of GBA's economic development initiatives.
For more information, contact Neal Davis at 541-551-1663.