BANDON - Alive After Five celebrates Culinary Arts Appreciation Day from 5-7 p.m. Friday, July 19, in Old Town Bandon.
The focus is on food and fun, from merchants partnering with local eateries to live demonstrations of the newest culinary products. Food, wine, non-alcohol beverages, music, art, product demonstrations and deals on cooking products are waiting to satisfy anyone's inner foodie.
Collectible wine glasses are $10 at the Boardwalk Picnic Shelter from 5-6:30 p.m., along with maps to participating merchants.
The Greater Bandon Association organizes Alive After Five activities. Proceeds benefit upcoming local public events in Bandon, such as the Night of 10,000 Lights, Gorse Blossom Festival, Volunteer of the Month program as well as supporting GBA economic development initiatives. Call 541-551-1663 for details.