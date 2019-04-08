CHARLESTON — The Charleston community invites seafood lovers to come celebrate fresh and delicious Coos Bay oysters at the 14th annual Charleston “Ahh Shucks!” Oyster Feed Saturday, April 27. The celebration will be from noon to 4 p.m. at the Oregon Institute of Marine Biology Dining Hall, located at 63466 Boat Basin Road in Charleston. This 14th annual event runs in conjunction with Oregon Oyster Week and is hosted by the Charleston Community Enhancement Corporation.
Meals will feature succulent oysters provided by local growers, including: Clausen Oyster Co., Coos Bay Oyster Co., North Bend Oyster Co., Qualman Oyster Farms, and Pacific Seafood Oysters. This year, cooks will prepare both large and small oyster meals. Pricing ranges from $12 for 3 oysters, $14 for 6, and $16 for 9. Attendees can choose between fried, sautéed, or steamed oysters, and enjoy meals served with dipping sauces, baked beans, coleslaw, garlic bread and a choice of beverages.
Gourmet hot dog meals will be available for non-oyster fans, at $8 for adults and $5 for kids 12 and under. Quality pink shrimp cocktails from Hallmark Fisheries and the Oregon Trawl Commission will be served for just $2. The event will include live music, River's Edge Oregon wines, desserts provided Charleston Fishing Families and a fundraiser and drawings featuring gift certificates and prizes donated by local merchants.
The Charleston Community Enhancement Corp. is a nonprofit group dedicated to improving the Charleston community for the benefit of visitors and residents. All proceeds from the Oyster Feed will help support the group’s many community projects, including support of the Charleston Food Pantry. Volunteers are still needed for the event. To get involved, contact Kathleen Hornstuen at 541-888-4582.
Afterwards, enjoy a fun day in Charleston where visitors can kayak the South Slough, walk along Sunset Beach and Shore Acres State Parks, go crabbing, clamming, or fishing in the Charleston Marina, shop at the Charleston merchants or learn about marine life at the Charleston Marine Life Center.