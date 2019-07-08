BANDON - Back by popular demand, the Bandon Ministerial Association is hosting its annual Vacation Bible School in the afternoons, Monday through Friday, July 15-19. The program starts at 4 p.m. and ends at 7 p.m. daily, with dinner included for the participating children. First through sixth-graders are welcome.
This year’s program is entitled “Who is My Neighbor? – Learning to Love like Jesus,” and will teach kids how to live in harmony with people from all walks of life. Neighbors, after all, are more than just the people who live next door to you and God’s love extends to ALL people ... as should everyone's.
The fun instruction, activities and projects that this year’s VBS will offer will use the Bible to show kids how to demonstrate God’s love for neighbors near and far. Registration begins at 3:30 p.m. Monday, July 15, at First Baptist Church, but families are encouraged to RSVP by calling 541-347-2273.
About First Baptist
Located on U.S. Highway 101 just east of Old Town Bandon, First Baptist’s beautiful white chapel is hard to miss. The “Little White Church on the Hill” holds their weekly worship services at 11 a.m. on Sundays, and they host an adult Sunday School at 9:30 a.m. Sunday mornings and a Bible Study on Wednesday evenings at 6 p.m. To learn more about their services or about the next blood drive, e-mail Pastor Greg Fodrea at pastor@bandonfirstbaptistchurch.com, call the church at 541-347-2273, or feel free to come to church on Sunday. All visitors are always welcome.