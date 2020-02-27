BANDON — Discover Aerobic Writing on Thursday, March 5, at the Bandon Public Library, 1204 11th St. SW. It is free and open to everyone from beginners to experienced writers.
Discover Aerobic Writing will take place on the first Thursday of each month from 3-4:30 p.m. This 90-minute writing session is spontaneous, relaxed, uninhibited and playful.
Participants will be given a creative prompt and have 10 minutes to write. A few minutes will be provided for those who choose to share their writing. Sharing is absolutely optional. This cycle will be repeated a few times.
"Join us to exercise your writing muscles, get your creativity flowing, have fun, and gather with other writers," said an organizer. "All you have to do is bring pen and paper."
Future classes will be held on Thursday, April 2, Thursday, May 7, and Thursday, June 4.