BANDON - The Bandon Public Library is sponsoring an Advanced Care Planning class from 2-4 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 2, at the library, 1204 11th St. SW.
Some 90 percent of people say talking with their loved ones about end-of-life care is important and yet only 27 percent have actually done so.
There are many things people may not expect in their life and decisions are best made before they become sick or injured, according to a press release from the library. This Advanced Care Planning class will help people plan for those times and what is important to them.
"You can plan for the future so your loved ones don't have to," an organizer said.
Denise Daigre, RN from North Bend Medical Center, will teach the class and review and answer questions attendees may have. She will provide the forms people need and help them complete an advance directive. This class is for anyone 18 and older.
Reserve space by calling Daigre at 541-347-2313 x 3167.