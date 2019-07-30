BANDON - Abstract painters Jon Leach and Merv Cole, with Humbug Mountain Weavers and Spinners will be on display from Aug. 1-Sept. 30 at the Bandon Library Art Gallery, 1204 11th St. SW in City Park.
Leach and Cole bring a collection of abstracts to Bandon Library Art Gallery. Working in both acrylic and watercolors, they are well-matched in their aesthetic and equally strong in the execution of their ideas.
In this collection, Cole's colors are vivid, the brush strokes bold. His canvases crackle with energy. Leach's paint is liquid. Deep tones swim in pools from which brighter colors dreamily rise and recede. The work of both artists is brilliantly alive.
In the cases are works from Humbug Mountain Weavers and Spinners, who hand spin, dye and weave textiles into wearable and wall art. Their group includes felters, knitters and other workers in fiber.
Come meet the artists at a reception from 2-4 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 3, in the Sprague Community Room at Bandon Public Library. Refreshments will be served and all are welcome.