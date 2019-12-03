BANDON — The Bandon Playhouse production, “A Bandon Christmas Carol,” opens at the Sprague Community Theater on Friday, Dec. 6 with weekend shows through Dec. 15. The adaptation of the Dickens classic is by Neal Davis. Mike Dempsey directs the Playhouse cast.
The play celebrates the work of Victorian novelist Charles Dickens in a contemporary comedy with heartfelt moments and plenty of humor.
“We’re set in modern day Bandon, from Old Town to the cranberry bogs," said Dempsey. "We’re harvesting, partying, and working hard as a community. And the main character is a real crab.”
“A Christmas Carol” was published in England in 1843 and is one of Dickens’ best-known tales. “A Bandon Christmas Carol” follows Dickens’ original narrative: Ebenezer Scrooge is a miserly, self-centered gentleman who confronts his shortcomings in a series of ghostly visits. After reflecting on his past and present– and glimpsing a possible future– Scrooge rediscovers this own capacity for kindness and sharing.
Creative collaboration
Neal Davis and Mike Dempsey have performed or worked behind the scenes at the Sprague Community Theater on projects for Bandon Playhouse, Gaels Readers Theater, Bandon Feeds the Hungry and others.
Here, Davis and Dempsey answer questions about writing and directing a new play for Bandon audiences:
Q: Why do the Dickens story and characters still appeal to audiences– more than 150 years after its debut?
"Dickens knew we all love a good redemption story,” said Davis. “It’s a universal theme that transcends time and culture. That it occurs over three stages of life — childhood, the present, and the unknown future, allows us to discover new truths each time we experience it. The story I saw as a kid is different than how I see it today. Plus, for me personally, the fact that it’s royalty-free, (the novella is in the public domain), was a tremendous lure.”
"It’s got the key elements – suspense, family, loss, hope, redemption," Dempsey said. "These appeal to modern audiences just as much as when the story was created."
Q: What literary or historic discoveries did you make while writing the script and preparing to direct the play?
"Writing this was easy and not," Davis said. "Dickens’ template is near perfect, but adapting it wasn’t as idiot-proof as I’d hoped. Finding the right tone and language took a little time, as did balancing the humor to drama. Since this was for all ages, I also wanted a sound and look to the piece that would appeal to everyone in the audience. With our great cast and crew, I think we’ve succeeded in making a fun and meaningful experience."
“Dickens really knew how to tell a human story,” Dempsey said. “That we could transfer it to modern day, and with loads of literary license, yet still keep the tale’s spirit and heart, shows how brilliant his creation is.”
Q: Community theater productions by Bandon Playhouse draw cast members of all ages and levels of performance experience. What can you tell us about writing for and directing this cast?
"The script had to be adaptable to a variety of skill levels," Davis said. “We got a Christmas miracle with our principal casting. Scrooge is played by Nameer El-Kadi, who brings over 30 years of stage and screen experience to the role. Others are local stage vets, from Heather Bouher, David Wyatt, Gareth Williams and Annie Giardinelli from Bandon; and Dave Elst from Coos Bay; to newcomers to the Bandon Playhouse. Their dedication is amazing.”
Dempsey agreed. “This is one of the hardest working casts I’ve ever worked with," he said. "They’re eager, they learn, and they seem to be having the time of their lives. Nameer is one of the best — he lifts everyone’s performance and puts his whole heart into becoming Ebenezer Scrooge. His performance is one you’ll remember. That’s true of many of our performers — they’re having fun, and it shows.”
Q: The title of this adaptation is “A Bandon Christmas Carol.” What elements, in the script or staging, are unique to Bandon, Oregon?
"The scenery is all Bandon, as are a few of the situations," Davis said. "You won’t hear your street name or business, but you’ll definitely know it’s Bandon."
More about the show
The play is approximately 1 hour and 20 minutes, presented without intermission. Dates are Dec. 6, 7 and 8; and Dec. 13, 14 and 15. Friday and Saturday shows are at 7 p.m. and Sunday matinees are at 2. The show is suitable for audiences of all ages. Tickets are $12 for adults, $10 for seniors (60+), and $5 for kids (12 & under) and are available at Bandon Mercantile, Ace Hardware, or at the door.
Cast and crew
Ebenezer Scrooge: Nameer El-Kadi
Ghost of Christmas Present: Heather Bouher
Ghost of Christmas Past: Annie Giardinelli
Marley and the Ghost of Christmas Future: Dave Elst
Ensemble: Linda Baldwin, Bella Blackard, Jaden Blackard, Kailynn Blackard, Aspen Elst, Brendan Fisher, Dennis Hawkins, Jackie Lawrence, Merle Morrigan, Olwyn Reed, Linda Schoff, Meara Stadelman, Gareth Williams, David Wyatt
Tech and stage crew: Breezy Fiscus, Jeff Norris, Steve Shoff and Steven Yates.