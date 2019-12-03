MYRTLE POINT — The Myrtle Point Public Library Foundation is selling raffle tickets for a quilt generously donated by Nancy Bartlett. Tickets are on sale at the library until Friday, Dec. 20. The quilt also will be on display during the Christmas Lights the Night event Saturday, Dec. 14. The Foundation's purpose is to raise money for the expansion of and projects that benefit the library.
Linda Kirk, who has been the children’s librarian, will retire soon, leaving a 19-hour a week job. Applications for Kirk's position are available at the library. Kirk will be joining recent retirees Barbara Caffey and Linda Bennett. The community is invited to stop by the library and greet the new staff.
This December's annual soup lunch held by the foundation will not be held, as new members are needed to take on the role of chairperson.