SIXES — The South Coast Folk Society will host an evening of English Country Dancing from 7-9:30 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 16, at the Sixes Grange Hall. This public event will feature live music by the Outstanding Open Band, and dance lessons and calling by Alixe Dancer of Roseburg. Singles, couples and families can all enjoy English Country Dancing, it’s fun. New dancers are always welcome. English Country Dancing is a lovely, graceful form of casual social dancing appropriate for all ages and no experience is required.
The Outstanding Open Band that consists of 12 talented local musicians dedicated to playing great dance music. Dancer is a highly experienced and personable instructor and caller. Her English Country Dance repertoire is ideal for all skill levels. This is an informal dance. However, period dress is welcome.
This event is alcohol- and fragrance-free. The Sixes Grange Hall is located at 44665 Highway 101 in Sixes. Refreshments will be provided. Doors will open at 6:45 p.m. General admission is $7; seniors over 60, $6; members, $5; students and supervised children under 12 will be admitted free.
For more information, call 541-404-8267, or go to www.southcoastfolksociety.com.