Melanie Collins, Southern Coos Hospital & Health Center's Emergency Department Nurse Manager, is taking on an extra role this summer as the villainess Virginia in the Sawdust Theatre's annual melodrama, "The Lost Mine on Budd Creek or Mirror Mirror on the Wall!"
Since major roles are double-cast, Collins plays Virginia every other weekend at the Sawdust Theatre, located in Coquille. She shares the role with Karlissa Jones.
"We are delighted to have this gifted actress join us for her first Sawduster season!" Collins’ bio in the show's program states. "Melanie moved to the area in June of 2018 from South Carolina. Her husband Michael grew up in Coos County. Melanie and Michael have two daughters and three sons, all grown. The only kids who still live at home are four dogs: Hank, Ruby, Bruce and Tia, and one cat named Lamont.
Melanie and Michael also own Lloyd's Old Town Tavern in Bandon and the Blue Moon Saloon and Café in Coos Bay.
This is Collins’ first time acting in Coos County but she was active in community theater in South Carolina. Her most memorable plays are "A Christmas Carol" and "Catch Me if You Can."
Remaining shows are scheduled for July 9, 10, 16, 17, 23, 30, Aug. 5, 6, 13, 14, 20, 27 and Sept. 2 and 3.
Collins will be on stage July 16, 17 and 23, Aug. 13, 14 and 27 and Sept. 2.
"Come on out and enjoy local live community theater," Collins said.
This is the 54th season of melodrama at the Sawdust Theatre. To reserve tickets, visit www.sawdusttheatre.com.
