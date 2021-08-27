BANDON - Acting CEO Debi Ellis will continue as interim CEO until the Southern Coos Health District Board can fill the two vacant board positions and launch a search for a permanent CEO.
The Southern Coos Health District Board of Directors met in executive session Aug. 19 to continue its consideration of candidates to fill the interim chief executive officer position.
The board met in executive session for approximately 25 minutes, then went into open session, where Board Chairman Brent Bischoff entertained a motion, which was then made by Board Secretary Mary Schamehorn and seconded by Board Treasurer Norbert Johnson.
Schamehorn moved that Debi Ellis remain as the acting CEO and as interim CEO while the two open board positons are filled. Then a full board can proceed with the process of recruitment for a permanent CEO.
The motion passed unanimously.
The board then continued its discussion regarding board member candidate interviews to fill the two vacant positions (Positions 1 and 3) on the Southern Coos Health District Board.
Board candidates were the top four finalists of six applicants. The four who will be interviewed include Michael Hardin, Pam Hansen, Ken Hall and Tom Bedell. The other two candidates were Tom Orsi and Richard Robinson. Roger Straus applied but withdrew his application a couple of days prior to the meeting.
Interviews were to take place at a special meeting in open session on Aug. 24, starting at 6:30 p.m. with 30 minutes allotted for each of the top four finalists.
The open session portion of the Aug. 19 meeting was live-streamed on the Southern Coos Hospital Facebook page and on the hospital website at http://www.southerncoos.org and those recordings are available to be viewed by the public.
