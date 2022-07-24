Heading to Euope

Bandon sophomore Rachel Eickhoff was nominated to participate in the Oregon Ambassadors of Music tour to western Europe.

 Contributed photo

Rachel Eickhoff is a sophomore at the Bandon High School who was nominated by her band teacher Dave Weston last October to receive an invitation to participate in the western European music tour with the Oregon Ambassadors of Music. The nomination was based on outstanding character and musicianship.

For the past 13 tours, other Bandon High School students have been nominated but Eickhoff was the first student to be able to raise the money for the trip. It took a lot of hard work with fundraisers and lots of sponsorships. She wants to give a big thank you to the different sponsors such as the Bandon Rotary Club, the VFW, the Bandon Booster Club, the Oregon Oldtime Fiddlers, several individual donators, friends and family.

