Rachel Eickhoff is a sophomore at the Bandon High School who was nominated by her band teacher Dave Weston last October to receive an invitation to participate in the western European music tour with the Oregon Ambassadors of Music. The nomination was based on outstanding character and musicianship.
For the past 13 tours, other Bandon High School students have been nominated but Eickhoff was the first student to be able to raise the money for the trip. It took a lot of hard work with fundraisers and lots of sponsorships. She wants to give a big thank you to the different sponsors such as the Bandon Rotary Club, the VFW, the Bandon Booster Club, the Oregon Oldtime Fiddlers, several individual donators, friends and family.
These amazing 460-plus Oregon students had only four days together to rehearse for their first performance at OSU on July 4. It can be watched on the Oregon Ambassadors of Music Facebook page. Then on July 6, they all left Portland airport to head to France where their first performance was done at Normandy. From there, three other performances, one in each country: Switzerland, Austria and Germany. They made it home safely on July 20.
Eickhoff has been playing the trombone since she was in 5th grade and has loved it ever since she blew a note into it. Music has been her passion and it started with fiddle lessons at the age of 5. She has continued to learn more instruments along the way including ukulele, mandolin, banjo, guitar, trumpet and piano. She was invited into the Bandon school’s jazz band in 6th grade which is very uncommon (usually you don’t get invited until 7/8th grade). In 2018, she was in the top 10 finalists playing her fiddle with Got Talent, and last October she auditioned for a band clinic (WIBC)in Seattle and was accepted.
Eickhoff is also taking a three-credit college course for this trip. She will be doing a slide show presentation on Tuesday, August 9, at 6 p.m. at the Bandon library in the Sprague Room. Everyone is welcome to come and hear about this life changing experience.
