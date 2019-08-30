FLORENCE — Organizers of the annual Florence Winter Music Festival recently announced a second round of early-bird ticket discounts.
Nine high-caliber groups will heat up the Florence Events Center on January 24, 25, and 26, 2020, with some hot bluegrass, heartwarming new and traditional folk, and foot-stompin’ Americana during the 18th annual Florence Winter Music Festival.
Those who plan ahead can save $5 on 2- and 3-day passes, and $3 to $5 on individual sessions, through midnight on Sept. 20. Tickets will go to full price on Sept. 21, 2019.
A complete festival overview, with artist profiles and early ticket discounts, is available at WinterMusicFestival.org.
The weekend also offers the free Florence Regional Arts Alliance Winter Arts Festival—a show and sale with demonstrations by more than 20 renowned local and regional artists and craftspeople—with two- and three-dimensional art, personal care items, edibles, and adult potables. New this year will be workshops by select musicians on songwriting, guitar skills, and jamming (separate admission for non-concertgoers). Free, dedicated on-site jamming space is available beginning at noon on Friday and 1 p.m. on both Saturday and Sunday.
You have free articles remaining.
The musical lineup includes festival headliner Livingston Taylor. Taylor deftly wanders through and blends a range of musical genres—folk, pop, gospel, jazz—fusing it with upbeat storytelling and hit songs he’s written for his brother James.
Bluegrass Friday features Canadian mandolin master John Reischman and the Jaybirds, and Grammy and IBMA award-winner Kathy Kallick with her band. Americana Saturday features the blues/rock/folk blend of Mr & Mrs Something, Nashville’s sought-after guitarist Jim Hurst, and the multi-award-winning country/folk/bluegrass music of the Greg Blake Band. Saturday evening’s opening act (7 p.m.) is Circus No. 9, a hot new band that represents everything that's good about the new generation of acoustic music, blurring the lines between bluegrass, jazz, and rock—followed by headliner Livingston Taylor at 8:30.
Sunday afternoon brings the wildly creative Tyler Stenson, twice-named Portland’s performer-songwriter of the year, with his “elegant folk” as heard on SiriusXM’s Coffee House, followed by festival favorite True North’s Kristen Grainger and Dan Wetzel.
The Florence Winter Music Festival is produced by the 501 (c) (3) nonprofit Friends of the Florence Events Center, a volunteer organization that helps fund capital improvements and performance grants at the venue.