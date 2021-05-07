Southern Coos Hospital’s Multi-Specialty Clinic welcomes Dr. Christine Mitchell, D.O., to Bandon, where she has established her practice. Dr. Mitchell began seeing patients the first week of February. Patients interested in making an appointment are encouraged to call 541-329-0154.
Mitchell has extensive experience in healthcare and osteopathy. She received her doctor of osteopathic medicine degree from Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine in 2003 after completing a bachelor of science degree in biology at Towson University in Baltimore, Maryland. Mitchell has honors in pediatrics, obstetrics and geriatrics and completed graduate fellowships in neuromusculoskeletal medicine.
She provides general osteopathic services, including primary care, for all age groups.
“We are so pleased to add someone of Dr. Mitchell’s caliber to our already stellar team of providers,” said Southern Coos Specialty Clinic manager Karen Stafford, LVN. “She is the perfect addition to our team. Her practice and popularity is quickly growing in our community. It doesn’t surprise me as she is such a kind, compassionate person who truly listens to her patients.”
“I feel she is committed to helping her patients, of all ages, live a healthier life by encouraging them to ask questions, share their feelings and to take an active part in their overall healthcare,” Stafford added.
Dr. Mitchell is accepting new patients. Community members wishing to make an appointment should call 541-329-0154.
Dr. Mitchell Full Bio
She completed an undergraduate teaching fellowship in Osteopathic Manipulation and Anatomy while attending PCOM. Her post graduate medical training includes an internship and residency in Family Medicine at Franklin Square Hospital Center in Baltimore, Maryland, where she was awarded honors in pediatrics, obstetrics and geriatrics. She completed a graduate fellowship in Neuromusculoskeletal Medicine and Osteopathic Manipulation (NMM/OMM) at Eastern Maine Medical Center in Bangor, Maine. She is board certified in both NMM/OMM and Family Medicine through the American Osteopathic Board of Neuromusculoskeletal Medicine and the American College of Osteopathic Family Physicians.
Dr. Mitchell has practiced general osteopathic medicine since 2006 with offices in Auburn, Maine and Baltimore, Maryland. She has advanced training in Traditional Osteopathy through the Biodynamics of Osteopathy Program, the Osteopathic Cranial Academy, the Sutherland Cranial Teaching Foundation and the American Academy of Osteopathy. She has lectured and trained students in Osteopathic courses and workshops at undergraduate and graduate levels.
In addition, she is a faculty member of the Biodynamics Program and the Berkshires Osteopathic Study Group, dedicated to education in Traditional Osteopathy. She is a member of the Osteopathic Cranial Academy, A Still Sutherland Study Group, the American Academy of Osteopathy, the American College of Osteopathic Family Physicians and the American Osteopathic Association.
She has been a course director for anatomy courses in Massachusetts and Osteopathic courses in Japan. She has trained students in the Netherlands and Finland. She provided clinical services for the Osteopathic Children’s Clinic of Portland, Maine, trained at the Bavarian Pediatrics School and Clinic for Traditional Osteopathy, and has treated children of all ages.
She also loves to ballroom dance and once went tandem sky diving with a member of the Army Delta Special Forces. She learned to ride on an Arabian horse named Avi, who taught Dr. Mitchell about ego.
Dr. Mitchell’s favorite insight about Osteopathic Medicine is from A.T. Still, who claims he did not create but “discovered” Osteopathic Medicine.
About Southern Coos Multi-Specialty Clinic
The Southern Coos Multi-Specialty Clinic is part of the Southern Coos Hospital & Health Center’s family of healthcare practices. The Multi-Specialty Clinic is home to several healthcare services meaningful to our community, including primary care, outpatient wound and infusion services, osteopathic medicine, and behavioral health.
Dr. Christine Mitchell, D.O., joins Dr. Noel Pense, D.O., and Dr. Olixn Adams, D.O., all of whom provide osteopathic services for all ages. Debra Guzman, ARNP, provides primary care to all ages. Shane Matsui, LCSW, offers full range behavioral health.
The clinic also offers outpatient wound services, led by Tamie Farinacci, a certified wound care nurse. For additional information or to make an appointment with the Southern Coos Multi-Specialty Clinic, please call 541-329-0154 or visit southerncoos.org/multi-specialty-clinic.
