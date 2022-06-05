Southern Coos Hospital & Health Center and the Southern Coos Health Foundation will host a show of artworks relating to the theme of Dog Days of Summer. The show runs July, August and September.
Drop-off date for artwork is Sunday, July 10, from 2-4 p.m.
An in-person reception is scheduled for Sunday, July 17, from 1-3 p.m. at the hospital. Featured Artist is Jill Stockford, whose colorful and whimsical paintings, often including dogs, have graced the walls of Southern Coos Hospital and other local art galleries.
Dog Days of Summer is the period between early July and early September when the hot sultry weather of summer usually occurs in the northern hemisphere. Ancient Romans calculated this time using the Dog Star, Sirius.
For this show artists can interpret the theme to include anything relating to summertime, plants, weather, summer skies, stars, or art relating to dogs, such as dogs cooling off at the beach or river, or just being dogs. Have fun with it!
As usual, artists can be creative in their interpretation of the theme, keeping in mind that art on the hospital walls is meant to entertain and de-stress the patients, families, staff and general visitors. It is not a venue for nudity, violence, morbidity or as a political soapbox.
The Southern Coos Health Foundation and show organizers thank the public for their continued positive approach to art in these shows.
Artists may enter 1-3 pieces using painting, collage, mixed media, drawing, photography or assemblage in all artistic styles: representational, abstract, impressionistic, or futuristic. All works must be able to be hung on the wall.
The Southern Coos Health Foundation’s Quarterly Art Shows continue to remain free to enter. Please consider donating to the Hospital’s Art Fund if you are able. For more information, please email Scott McEachern at foundation@southerncoos.org or Amy Moss Strong at amossstrong@southerncoos.org
