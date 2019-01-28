NORTH BEND — Looking to do a little dancing? Perhaps a little jazz or modern dance with some instruction? The North Bend High School Modern Dance program will present professional dancer Duane George of Seattle. George was a regular guest of the NBHS dance program in the 1990s. He will be giving two days of dance instruction and the public is invited.
Register at 9 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 23, and be ready for a beginning jazz dance lesson at 10. The intermediate and advanced level jazz and modern dance class will be held 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. and then the advanced master class will start at 1:30 p.m. Cost is $20 at the door each day and an additional $10 for each master class.
Sunday, Feb. 24, will be for the intermediate and advanced dancers with registration starting at 8:30 a.m. Intermediate/advanced jazz and modern dance class will be held 9-10:30 a.m. and the advanced master jazz class will be held 10:45 to noon.
Still have questions? Email Sara at s_ekelund@yahoo.com.