BROOKINGS — The Curry County Veterans Service Office, 517 Railroad St., Brookings, will be experiencing a delay in services for the next six weeks as a result of staffing issues.
The public can expect a delay in communications and longer wait times for scheduled appointments. The current Veterans Service officer Anthony Voudy will be out of the office for an extended period of time due to medical issues. In his absence, the Curry County Veterans Office will have the new assistant Veterans Service officer Addy Pitman as a point of contact. Pitman will field and triage veteran’s needs. Please be advised that it may take additional time to return calls and coordinate services as the Assistant VSO is only a part time position and no full time staff will be available until the current VSO returns from medical leave.
If additional assistance is required, veterans needs can be addressed by calling the Oregon Department of Veterans Affairs at 1-800-827-1000. The Veterans Service Office thanks you for your patience and understanding in this matter.