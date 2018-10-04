LANGLOIS — The Langlois Public Library will present Cultural Langlois Weekend, Oct. 25-27.
At 6 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 25, Deanna McDermott and Catherine Kadlubowski will share their African Adventure. From 3-4 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 26, local authors will read from their works. And to conclude the weekend, classical guitarist Peter Fletcher, all the way from New York City, will perform at 4 p.m. at the Library, 48234 U.S. Highway 101.
Local art will be displayed all week, Oct. 22-27 during regular library hours, 11 a.m.-5 p.m. For more information, contact the Langlois Public Library at 541-348-2066.