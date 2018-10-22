NORTH BEND — Written by late local author Dick Booth, "Creature in the Crawlspace" premiered on The Liberty Theatre's stage in 1981 and played again in 1992. This classic Halloween thriller is complete with vampires and wooden stakes, werewolves and silver bullets.
Booth was president of LTOB for more than a decade and produced a play a year at LTOB that gave children and young adults their first taste of live theater.
Under the direction of longtime LTOB actress and director Josie Reid, the two Clerval sisters, Katherine and Elizabeth, and their niece, Tina, live in the derelict Clerval Mansion perched on the cliffs overlooking the sea that is owned by their brother, Henry, who mysteriously disappears after a horrendous accident in his science lab.
The caretaker Mr. Weirldy and housekeeper Lucy Westbrook tend to the tenants in the mansion, including Mr. Vrolock and Mr. Lupus. The home is visited by Lieutenant Van Helsing. Special effects, sounds and lighting will keep audience members on the edge of their seats right through the final “Howl.”
This production will feature a dancing trick-or-treater cast of all ages in the second act to "Thriller."
The show opens Friday, Oct. 26, and run weekends through Sunday, Nov. 11. Friday and Saturday shows are at 7 p.m. and Sunday shows are at 2 p.m.
Tickets are available at www.thelibertytheatre.org and also at the box office Wednesdays from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
or by calling 541-756-4336.