BANDON – Do your loved ones know your wishes for end-of-life choices if you are unable to make them for yourself? How would they feel making those decisions on your behalf?
By discussing and planning for your final health care, you have helped ease your passage, whenever it comes, for those you love.
Communication is the key. Start the conversation today and put your wishes in writing by completing an Advance Directive.
Southern Coos Hospital & Health Center will hold a virtual chat via Zoom on Thursday, June 24, from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. on the topic of Advance Care Planning. This month’s subject is “Creating Your End-of-Life Care Environment.” Everyone is welcome to attend.
SCHHC Advance Care educators will give a brief presentation introducing the topic and outlining choices that everyone is encouraged to make to ensure that loved ones and providers honor end-of-life choices. SCHHC educators will then take questions from participants and encourage community participation.
This is the third in a series of Advance Care Planning seminars. Those who attended the first and second events are encouraged to attend this one as well. New information will be presented. Those who missed the first two are welcome too. Each seminar provides helpful information.
Community members interested in participating must register in advance no later than Thursday morning, June 24, by following this link: https://bit.ly/3fNGvZw by emailing acp@southerncoos.org or by calling the dedicated Advance Care phone line at 541-347-1274.
After registering, attendees will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the meeting. The SCHHC team will also send registrants a hard copy booklet that details commonly asked questions and the process of Advance Care Planning.
Additional information is available on the Southern Coos Hospital & Health Center website: www.http://southerncoos.org/advancecare
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In