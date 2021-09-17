Even though the Cranberry Festival was canceled this year because of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, one element of the traditional festival was celebrated during the traditional weekend for the community event. Bandon’s 2021 Cranberry Court included Madisan McCabe, left, and MacKenzie Williams, pictured with their parents during halftime of Bandon’s Cranberry Bowl win over Central Linn. The two princesses were named co-queens during the halftime ceremony. They were crowned by 2020 Cranberry Festival Queen Elli Schulz.
