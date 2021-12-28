COVID cases in Coos County dipped last week, but the decrease is expected to be short-lived.
As of Thursday, there were 286 active cases in Coos County, with nine people in the hospital. Two additional deaths were reported in the last week, bringing the number of people who have died after contracting COVID to 118.
Dr. Eric Gleason, assistant director of Coos Health and Wellness, said any decrease if a good sign, but with Omicron lurking, the numbers will begin to rise again soon. Gleason said there is still a lot to learn about the new variant, but early studies show similar findings.
"If you look at the studies and research coming out of England and South Africa, it seems significantly more contagious," Gleason said. "It looks to be a little more mild than Delta, but it could overwhelm hospitals."
Results from locations in the United States show a person with Omicron infects, on average, 3.2 other people. The typical flu had an infection rate of 1.7, showing Omicron is twice as infectious at the flu. Most symptoms are mild, almost cold-like. Many are reporting a runny nose, cough and sore throat as symptoms, while others are reporting almost no symptoms. Yet, hospitals are filling up, in many cases with asymptomatic people.
Gleason said with the different symptoms it is vital for people who are sick to stay home.
"We have to be mindful of that," he said. "If we have a cough, we can't just say it's the flu. we need to be mindful that a symptom is a symptom is a symptom."
Gleason said no cases of Omicron have been seen in Coos County yet, but with holiday gatherings and travel, local health officials are preparing for a spike.
"I think we anticipate a mid-January spike, and hopefully it's only a spike," Gleason said. "It's just a matter of time before Omicron gets here. We're not going to hide from it."
Gleason said his biggest concern is the impact on hospitals and clinics, many that are already running short on employees.
"We've been fighting for 20 months since we found out about COVID," Gleason said. "We've had frontline workers working through the worst conditions I've seen. That leads to burnout. We're going to run out of healthcare workers."
Gleason said he may sound like a broken record, but the key to beating Omicron and COVID-19 is to get vaccinated.
"The best way to prepare for it is to get your booster if you haven't," Gleason said. "There isn't a way to stop this unless you get both of your vaccines, get your booster and take preventative measures. It doesn't matter if you believe in the science, the science works. Omicron doesn't care about your beliefs, your political affiliations.
"The way to fight this doesn't change. We can hope hope when the Pfizer pill comes out, it will help. But that's after the fact."
Gleason said as of Thursday, 70.1% of adults in Coos County have received at least one dose of the vaccine and 24.5% have had a booster shot.
Gleason said with news of Omicron, there has been a push for more COVID tests. He said one local pharmacy even ran out of tests briefly.
"There's a number of people that are concerned when they get the symptoms, and that's good," Gleason said. "A number of people have been getting at-home tests, but if you do this and you test positive, you really need to tell public health."
