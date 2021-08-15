BANDON – COVID-19 cases are on the rise once again across Coos County, Oregon and nationwide, and Bandon is no exception.
Southern Coos Hospital & Health Center has seen a surge in COVID-19 testing in the past two weeks.
While SCHHC does not have any COVID-19 hospitalizations at this time, recent local cases have prompted testing by people who may have been exposed to the virus.
COVID-19 affects different people in different ways. Infected people have had a wide range of symptoms reported, from mild to severe illness. Symptoms may appear 2-14 days after exposure to the virus and can include: a fever or chills, cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, fatigue, muscle or body aches, headache, new loss of taste or smell, sore throat, nausea or vomiting or diarrhea.
If you think you might have COVID, SCHHC is here for you. If you think you have been exposed or are feeling ill, it is best to contact your medical care provider. However, if you don’t have a medical care provider or insurance, and you work in Bandon, even if you live elsewhere, you are considered an “essential worker” and can receive a COVID test at SCHHC at no cost to you.
To do so, call 541-347-2426, ext. 172. If you do not have a physician’s referral, you can still receive a test. To avoid potential spread of the virus, people are advised to call the above number instead of entering the hospital. SCHHC medical staff will come to your vehicle and administer the test.
A registration table has been set up outside the hospital to accommodate the increase in testing. People can pull beside the table to get registered, then park and wait in their car for a lab technician to come out. Please be patient with the process, as SCHHC employees work to keep it flowing smoothly.
The community can rest assured that SCHHC continues to mask, social distance and screen everyone, including employees, who enter the hospital. SCHHC will continue to adhere to Oregon Health Authority recommendations regarding COVID protocols as cases surge.
“Vaccinated or not, if you don’t feel well and have concerning symptoms, please call your physician and consider get tested,” urged SCHHC Acting CEO Debi Ellis. “SCHHC is ready with competent and credentialed medical staff to safely test people and to respond appropriately in the case of positive COVID-19 cases. We appreciate your patience with the process.”
Unvaccinated individuals account for 97% of the current COVID-19 hospitalizations and deaths in the U.S., according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
There have been 154 positive COVID cases in the past 14 days in Coos County, for an infection rate of 238.8 per 100,000 population, according to the COVID-19 Case Mapper. One death has been reported in Coos County in the last 14 days. The vaccination rate in Coos County is 59.6%.
In Oregon, there have been 10,818 cases in the last 14 days for a 256.5 rate per 100,000 population and 40 fatalities. The statewide vaccination rate is 69.3%.
The CDC's July 27 updated mask guidance recommends all people, regardless of vaccination status, wear a mask in indoor public spaces when in an area of substantial or high COVID-19 transmission.
The CDC and SCHHC officials urge people who are unvaccinated to get the vaccine.
All three vaccines used in the U.S. – the one-dose Johnson & Johnson, and the two-dose Moderna and Pfizer vaccines -- are widely available throughout Coos and Curry counties. The Pfizer vaccine is approved for youths 12 and older.
To find vaccine availability close to you, call the Coos County Vaccine Scheduler Line at 541-435-8336 or visit https://www.communityhealth.events/scheduler/.
