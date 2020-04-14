COOS BAY — With schools closing for the remainder of the year and education switching to online instruction, parents are having to make themselves available to their children in ways they’ve never had to before while dealing with their own stress stemming from the COVID-19 outbreak.
“Parents have been very understanding to the situation that education is in right now,” said Michelle Allen, Blossom Gulch Elementary school teacher and parent. “Teachers are very understanding that parents are feeling overwhelmed right now, and as a teacher our goal is to support parents the best we can.”
Allen said she’s had a number of conversations with parents seeking more resources for their children and parents who are extremely overwhelmed with everything going on.
“There are parents who are in crisis mode right now, and education is kind of the last thing on their mind," Allen said. "Which is fine, we get that, we understand. Distance learning is going to look different for every family. Its uncharted waters for all of us, but we’re in this together. I feel very supported by families, and I hope families feel supported by educators."
According to Allen, one of the struggles that the districts are facing is access to devices. Coos Bay School District is doing a Chromebook checkout on Tuesday for families in need of devices for their children to use for distance learning.
“Chromebooks were distributed to families that have zero devices in their home, and now we’re going down the list and we’re going to families who share one device amongst multiple family members,” Allen said.
Like many parents these days, local mother and small business owner Kate Frame said it’s been difficult having to step into new roles in her children’s lives.
“Spending more time with my kids is a treasure,” Frame said. “Having to be so many things for them that I don’t have the resources to be ... that the hard part."
Some challenges for parents right now include trying to provide the mental stimulation their kids might receive at school. With much of child development stemming from new experiences, it can be difficult to provide those experiences when stuck at home.
“For kids who are school-aged, where they’re at developmentally, they’re looking for lots of stimulation and new experiences,” Frame said. “And their environment at home is really familiar to them.”
Fame said that as a parent she is trying to create opportunities for new experiences and provide tasks that require exercising critical thinking skills.
“That’s what teachers do full time, is curate opportunities for students to use their complex problem solving and build skills. Parents build their kid’s skills all the time, but now they have to do it on top of working full time and stressing about the future,” Frame said.
While Frame said there are plenty of virtual resources available to keep her children entertained, she feels they’re missing out on sensory and tactile type learning.
“When they’re just reading about something on a computer and then writing about it, they’re still doing some learning and they’re processing information but they’re not getting that sensory stimulation in learning,” Frame said.
Teachers, parents, and students are all having to learn how to use technology they’ve never used before to continue the student’s education. Frame said that between her two children there are seven different sites and programs the kids need to log into to do their schoolwork.
“We have to log into and remember passwords for seven websites every day, and that’s just for their schooling piece ... They also don’t really know how to use the internet very well. I’m having to educate my kids on how to use Zoom, and how to use Google Classroom, and Google Doc,” Frame said.
One virtual resource that Jamella Weeks, a family support specialist with Kairos here in Coos Bay, recommends to parents is Alexandra Big Life Journal.
“One thing that everybody can get ... is Alexandra Big Life Journal," Weeks said. “...It’s a great resource for keeping kids really grounded.”
One point that Weeks really stressed is that parents continue to make space for themselves and for their kids.
“Especially right now when we're all stuck with each other, it’s important that we all have a space we can go where, when we’re in that space, the rest of the family members respectfully give them that space,” Weeks said.
Weeks suggested parents and kids look out for resources that tech how to practice staying positive.
“I think right now ... people are really struggling to find the light at the end of the tunnel with this COVID-19 stuff, and not really having a clear idea of when self-isolation and social distancing is going to be over. What we find in mental health for children and adults is that if we can spend less time in the negative and more time in the positive then we can create a dynamic shift in how we view the world and how we view ourselves,” Weeks said.
Weeks also suggested that anyone who feels overwhelmed with these new challenges call into the crisis hotline at Coos County Mental Health through Coos Health and Wellness.
“That crisis hotline is good for adults or youth. If your kids are making you crazy and you feel like you’re going to lose it, as a parent you can call speak with a therapist and be honest about what your feeling. They’re going to listen and help you through it,” Weeks said.
