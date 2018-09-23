NORTH BEND — The class based on the book "A Course in Miracles," a spiritual guide for life, returns to Unity By The Bay in North Bend. The book begins: "This is A Course in Miracles, it is a required course. Only the time you take it is voluntary."
The key tenet throughout the book is forgiveness, and we are informed, forgiveness is the answer to all of life's problems. "Let forgiveness be the substitute for fear. This is the only rule for happy dreams. Love is everything; perfect love is the goal for all of us and we simply have to let it in; the search for love is but the honest searching out of everything that interferes with love." Love is the opposite of judgment and love really does conquer all.
Millions of copies have been sold around the world and inspired such best-selling authors as Marianne Williamson. The "Course" is essential reading for spiritual seekers, religious followers, or anyone searching for spiritual meaning in the world. Book requirements and availability will be discussed at the first class.
Classes will be held on 5-6:30 p.m. Mondays starting Oct. 1. Cost will be on a love-offering basis; all are welcome, whether or not you have previously read the book; drop-ins are also welcome.
Unity By The Bay is located at 2100 Union in North Bend. For more information, call 541-751-1633.