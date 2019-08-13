COOS BAY — The Coos Art Museum has allocated funds for programs supporting art education for children throughout Coos County. C.A.M. will be providing up to $500 in funds to approved candidates who complete an application for our County-wide Youth Art Education Program. Any group, non-profit or business providing art education in Coos County is encouraged to submit an application.
The application process is simple. Provide a description of your project, how will you prepare your program to be successful including its impact on our community, personal contact information and the ability to provide a summary of the projects achievements.
To complete an application, visit our website, www.coosart.org to download an official form. The application form has a detailed description of the programs guidelines. You can also contact the museum directly to be mailed a form if access to the internet is prohibitive. Submissions will be accepted via email or post. Please return applications to email address; arted@coosart.org or mail to; 235 Anderson, Coos Bay, OR 97420. Application deadline is September 15th.
If you have any questions about this program or would like assistance applying please feel free to contact us by phone or email. When leaving a message include contact information where you can be most easily reached so we can respond to you as soon as possible.
Awards will be granted until funding has been depleted. Submit your application as soon as possible for the best chance at receiving a funding gift.
Everyone at the Coos Art Museum is looking forward to seeing the incredibly talented members of our community working together to inspire the next generation. We’ll be eagerly awaiting youth art education applications and awarding funding gifts as soon as we can approve new programs.