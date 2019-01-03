COQUILLE — The Coquille Valley Christmas Bird Count is the local contributor to the Audubon Society’s annual exercise. The Coquille Valley count circle stretches from Bandon on the coast all the way east to Coquille and Norway Bottoms and from Whiskey Run Beach on the north to Dew Valley Road on the south. Cape Arago Audubon President Harv Schubothe leads the local count.
On Saturday, Jan. 5, birders from Bandon to Coquille will try to match the circle’s 159 different bird species seen in 1995, which remains the third highest count in state history. This year’s count will be the 24th count in the Coquille Valley. Last year, 35 observers in the field and 12 participants monitoring their bird feeders and yards counted 46,405 birds, identifying 150 different species.
Those interested in joining a count team on Jan. 5th can e-mail harv@greaterbandon.org. They can also call 541-297-2342. The count teams can anticipate being out in the field from dawn to dusk.
For those who would like to help but are unable to devote the entire day or are unable to get out in the field, there are opportunities to count birds in their yards or neighborhoods or at their feeders on count day at their leisure. Feeder counters are especially short in number. Those interested in helping in this way can again call 541-297-2342 or e-mail nharv@greaterbandon.org.