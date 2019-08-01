COQUILLE — The Coquille Eagles will be hosting an inside garage sale from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 10, at the lodge. Coquille Eagles is located at 581 N. Alder St.
Tables, available for $10, for anyone who would like to sell their items will be available by calling. Proceeds from the sale and table rental will go to support the Coquille Eagles. Donations for the sale will be accepted through Wednesday, Aug. 7.
While supply lasts, from 1-4 p.m. a barbecue tri-tip lunch will be available to purchase.
For more information, call Donna Wilson at 541-260-4604 or Heather Yaros at 541-217-8806.